American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,731,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $186.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.