Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.52 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

