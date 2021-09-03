Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 11,879 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 193.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $204.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.