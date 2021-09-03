Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. 12,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,246. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

