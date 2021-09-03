Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 530,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. 25,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.