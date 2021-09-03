Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.