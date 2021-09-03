Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.51. 1,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

