Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 138,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

