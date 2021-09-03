Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. 16,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.