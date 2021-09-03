Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

