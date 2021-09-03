Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 3.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Approximately 5,445,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,764,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

