Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Sells $17,267.32 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $17,267.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amyris stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amyris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amyris by 152,643.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

