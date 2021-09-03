Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Sells $261,610.30 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amyris stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
