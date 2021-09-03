Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Sells $261,610.30 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amyris stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

