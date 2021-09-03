Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

