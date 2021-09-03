Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fastly by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.