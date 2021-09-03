Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $5.33. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.43 and its 200-day moving average is $426.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

