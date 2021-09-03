Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INM. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

