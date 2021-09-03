Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.94.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
