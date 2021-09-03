Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,603 shares of company stock valued at $817,157 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

