Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report sales of $127.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.25 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

