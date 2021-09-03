Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

