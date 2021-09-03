Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Monro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monro by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Monro by 101,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.