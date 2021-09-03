Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. People’s United Financial also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

