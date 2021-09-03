Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 3rd (AIBRF, ASAZY, AVGO, BKRKF, CHTR, CLX, FBRX, HRC, JOAN, KAEPY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 3rd:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has $870.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities to a hold rating.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by analysts at FBR & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €96.00 ($112.94) price target on the stock.

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

