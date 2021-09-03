Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

