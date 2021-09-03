Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.