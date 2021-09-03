Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

