Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $408.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.50 million and the highest is $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 93,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 106,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

