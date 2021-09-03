Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kelly Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $783.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

