Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.10. McKesson reported earnings of $4.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $20.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.75 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

