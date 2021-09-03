Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.99 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

