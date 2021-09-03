Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,525. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $39.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.