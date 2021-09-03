Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

