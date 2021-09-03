Analysts Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

