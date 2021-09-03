Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

Shares of LB opened at C$42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

