Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 3rd (AI, AVGO, CTHR, DCI, DOCU, DOOO, DSG, DSGX, GMS, HEXO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 3rd:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get C3ai Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

had its target price boosted by Truist from $554.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $580.00 to $590.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $3.50 to $3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $360.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Truist from $52.00 to $62.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$5.97 to C$2.54. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $103.00 to $129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $85.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.