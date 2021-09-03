Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 3rd (AAPL, AEO, ARKAY, AVGO, BNMDF, COO, DOCU, DTM, GWRE, IR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Arkema. Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $585.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $528.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $525.00.

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $476.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $444.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $389.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $386.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $526.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $534.00 target price on the stock.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP). Colliers Securities issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.70 target price on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

