Analyzing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 3 1 1 2.60

TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14% TriState Capital 21.23% 9.82% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and TriState Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.24 TriState Capital $274.30 million 2.44 $45.23 million $1.30 15.52

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Red River Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

