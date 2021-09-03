Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 76,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

