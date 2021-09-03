Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,481 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,056. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

