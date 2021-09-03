Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $363.12. 452,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,326. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.49 and its 200 day moving average is $335.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

