ANON (ANON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, ANON has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $26,874.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

