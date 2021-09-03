AntiMatter Hits Market Cap of $12.83 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $317,654.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

