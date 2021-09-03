AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.47

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. AntiMatter has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $286,543.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00046874 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

