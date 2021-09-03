APIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $706,879.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $706,879.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00784252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046569 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

