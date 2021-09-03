Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Apollo Investment worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AINV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.81 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $898.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

