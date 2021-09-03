Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29).
Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Appili Therapeutics
Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.