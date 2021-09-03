Arbidex Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market cap of $483,063.09 and $88,470.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

