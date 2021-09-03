Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.74 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.74 million and $7.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

