Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

