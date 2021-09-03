Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

ACA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

