Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

